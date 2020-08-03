Drown out distractions while WFH with these $40 wireless noise-cancelling Anker headphones

Being at home all the time has its challenges—one of them the sheer amount of noise all the time. Fortunately, right now it's cheaper than ever to preserve your concentration (and sanity) with a pair of active noise-cancelling headphones. Anker's enticing SoundCore Life Q20 is a whopping 33 percent off today, for an all-time low of $40.

When we reviewed the SoundCore Life Q20 last fall, we liked these lightweight budget Bluetooth 5.0 cans for an overall solid performance and comfortable fit (even for folks with larger ears). It paired easily with everything we threw at them, had excellent wireless range, and sported audio quality that impresed with its level of subtlety and clarity. Its active noise-cancelling blots out loud distractions, too, though at quieter volumes voices can still leak through.

About the only gripe we had about the Anker SoundCore Life Q20 is its drop in audio quality when used as wired headset, though turning on noise-cancelling helps mitigate the issue. We also found that the "BassUp" feature, which intensifies chest-thumping lows, flattened out music over a wired connection. (And in general, we didn't much care for it even while in wireless mode.)

At $60, these headphones were a great value. At $40, they're a steal. Amazon advertises this particular sale as a "Limited time deal," so if you're now eyeing a pair, don't delay.

[Today’s deal: Anker SoundCore Life Q20 for $40 at Amazon]