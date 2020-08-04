Get all the features you need for your business website with Wix

Now more than ever, businesses are building websites to offer their goods and services online. When it comes to starting a website, you need to look for a platform that offers all the features you’ll need to manage and grow your business. More than 180 million people choose Wix, the leader in website creation, because it offers a winning combination of functionality, usability and customizability.

Wix enables business owners and their teams to create a website they're proud of no matter the stage or size of their business. When a user signs up for a Wix account, they can choose several ways to create their website based on their needs and experience.

Most businesses create their websites with Wix’s editor, which lets you choose from hundreds of designed templates that you can edit. You can also choose to have Wix do the work for you with its advanced design intelligence (ADI) tool. Simply answer a few questions about your business and needs, and ADI will create your website for you. If you are more experienced with building websites, you can use Corvid by Wix to customize the code and add advanced web applications. No matter which direction you choose to build your website, you’ll still get all the features and functionality you need to run and grow your business online.

Wix also offers a full eCommerce solution so businesses can easily accept online payments, showcase products, calculate tax on individual orders, offer coupons, and more. You can also use built-in marketing tools like email marketing, SEO optimization and Facebook Ads for Wix Stores.

Considering how over 180 million people across the globe trust Wix to power their online presence, now is a perfect time to get started.