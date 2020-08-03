Incredible McAfee Total Protection deal: 10 devices, 2 years, just $60

Anyone looking to protect a whole bunch of devices with solid security software should head over to McAfee today. The security company is selling two years of McAfee Total Protection covering 10 devices for $60Remove non-product link. The suite normally costs $120 per year, though you can often find it on sale for around $45 for the first year. Two years for $60 is a steal.

We reviewed McAfee Total Protection in May, giving it three out of five stars. We rated it higher in earlier reviews, and part of the reason for the current dip in ratings was due to its price. Today's deal obliterates that concern.

Overall, it’s a solid antivirus suite. McAfee offers good protection, and Total Protection offers a lot of extra features beyond eliminating malware. It comes with a file encryption feature called File Lock, a VPN, password manager, secure file deletion tool, web browsing protection, identity theft protection (when you sign-up for subscription auto renewal), firewall, and parental controls.

That’s a lot of handy tools for just $30 per year for 10 devices. McAfee Total Protection works on Windows, macOS, Android, and iOS. It’s the perfect solution for a multi-device family looking for a good deal.

[Today’s deal: Two years of McAfee Total Protection for $60.Remove non-product link]