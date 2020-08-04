Deal

Carry this 240GB PNY portable SSD around for a ludicrously low $33

Best Buy is selling a PNY 240GB external SSD for just $33.

External drives are a must for PC owners, whether it’s to maintain your files with backups, bring data elsewhere, or simply to offload larger files from your primary storage. Today, we’ve found a doozy of a deal. Best Buy is selling PNY’s 240GB Elite external SSD for $33. That’s about $10 better than the all-time low on Amazon.

External hard drives are great, but an external SSD offers a lot of advantages. First, SSD speeds leave hard drive speeds in the dust, full stop. They’re also less prone to sudden damage if you drop one, because there are no moving parts in an SSD.

And $33 for an external SSD is just a fantastic price. This particular drive uses a USB 3.0 connection, and it comes with a $25 gift card for Shutterfly, the photo printing site.

PNY says this drive has a maximum read speed of 430 megabytes per second, and a write speed of 400 megabytes per second. Those are excellent speeds compared to a hard drive, though it’s not even close to what  internal SSDs can do.

Still, at merely $33 you’ll get a very fast external drive with a good amount of storage for videos, photos, and a game or three. You don’t see deals like this very often.

[Today’s deal: PNY Elite 240GB external SSD for $33 at Best Buy.]

Ian is an independent writer based in Israel who has never met a tech subject he didn't like. He primarily covers Windows, PC and gaming hardware, video and music streaming services, social networks, and browsers.

  
