Store more data with this speedy 1TB WD portable SSD for $30 off

If you want speedy external storage for you backups or growing Plex library, Amazon has a deal for you today. The online retailer is selling the 1TB WD MyPassport external SSD for $140. That's $30 off the most recent price of $170.

This is a portable external drive, meaning it takes power from the USB port you connect it to on a PC. It's also quite compact, measuring 3.5 by 1.8 inches wide and less than half an inch thick.

WD says this drive can handle read speeds up to 540 megabytes per second. It connects via USB-C and supports USB 3.1 Gen 2 speeds. The drive also has 256-bit hardware encryption via the WD security software. As with other WD drives, the company also includes additional utilities such as backup and drive maintenance tools.

You can find 5TB external hard drives cheaper than this, but the point of an external SSD isn't the capacity: It's all about those super fast transfer speeds and its ability to keep working after a few bumps and scrapes. Most external hard drives, by comparison, will stop working after a hard smack on the floor while in operation. (It happens).

[Today's deal: 1TB MyPassport external SSD for $140 on Amazon.]