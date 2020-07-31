This 1-day Anker blowout sale includes a radical solar charger

If you’re planning a trip or getting ready to return to your school or office, it’s worth investing in gear that can keep your devices alive all day long—and until midnight, you can do so for cheap. For just 24 hours, Woot via Amazon is blowing out Anker wireless accessoriesRemove non-product link.

Here are our favorite picks from the sale.

First up, we noticed a nice option for those planning on doing some hiking or deep woods camping in August. Anker’s Portable Solar Charger with Foldable Panel is $44.79. That’s about $25 cheaper than its usual price around $70. This solar charger has a foldable set of panels that you can lay out on a rock or hook to your backpack to soak up the sun. Unlike other solar chargers, this one does not have a battery. It only charges when a portable device is connected and the panels are in direct sunlight. We haven’t used this product, but it’s well reviewed on Amazon and it offers a good amount of power with 2.4 amps per port in direct sunlight.

Next up we have the Anker PowerPort Atom 30W USB-C wall charger for $26. That’s $20 off its usual price. This wall charger comes with a 3-foot USB-C to Lightning cable making it a good package for MacBooks and iOS devices.

Finally, we have the Anker PowerCore Metro Slim 10,000mAh power charger for $34, down from $46. This charger features a standard USB port, as well as a USB-C port. The standard port features Anker’s Power IQ fast charging feature that delivers as much power as a device can handle to charge it as quickly as possible.

[Today’s deal: Anker wireless accessories sale on Amazon.Remove non-product link]