Good gaming headset, great price: The SteelSeries Arctis 1 is just $35 today

Right now, you can get a good, basic gaming headset for a steal. Amazon is selling the SteelSeries Arctis 1 for $35. That’s the all-time low price, which we haven’t seen since the holidays in late 2019. It’s not clear when the price will go back up to the usual $50, so hop on this deal fast if you want it.

The SteelSeries Arctis 1 has a 3.5mm headphone jack, which means it works with all the popular gaming platforms including the PC, Xbox, PS4, and Nintendo Switch. The headset also includes a detachable microphone that supports noise canceling, and it’s certified for use with Discord.

As with most gaming headphones, the SteelSeries Arctis 1 comes with onboard controls, but these ones are on-ear instead of hanging on somewhere along the cord. It also has fabric ear cushions designed to keep the ears dry and comfortable.

We haven’t reviewed the Arctis 1, but it is well-reviewed by users on Amazon. At $35 this gaming headset is well worth a look, and it can double as headphones for your mobile device since the microphone is detachable.

[Today’s deal: SteelSeries Arctis 1 for $35 on Amazon.]