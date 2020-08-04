Become an IT hero in PC Building Simulator's new esports expansion

Well, here’s something we never expected to see. PC Building Simulator, the PC video game about building PCs, is getting an esports expansion today, the just-as-straightforwardly-dubbed “Esports Expansion.” But because this is PC Building Simulator rather than a game about scoring goals or shooting people, this esports expansion puts its own unique spin on things: You don’t actually play against other people.

Instead, PC Building Simulator: Esports Expansion puts you in the shoes of an IT manager for an esports team. You’ll need to get your team’s rigs into tip-top game shape, fix technical issues that arise in the heat of battle, and outfit your players’ PCs with the right gear to keep your sponsors happy—all while staying within your esports organization’s budget. Between events, you’ll need to wrangle requests from sponsors and managers, keep an eye out for special requests from players, and even earn some extra scratch by doing side gigs.

Kicking ass (Or "gitting gud," if you will) unlocks bigger budgets, better players, more money, and a swankier workshop—and maybe even offers from rival teams. You’ll find eight teams included in the expansion.

Basically, Esports Expansion builds upon the base game’s career mode, giving PC Building Simulator’s free-form fun a more cohesive narrative and sense of progression over its 12-plus hours of play. Because designing the wild, water-cooled, fire-breathing rigs of your dreams rocks, but it’s nice to have goals sometimes too, right?

The Irregular Corporation

If you’re new to PC building in general, you’ll want to take advantage of the base game’s teaching capabilities before jumping into the fire of managing an esports team. PC Building Simulator will walk you through creating a PC step-by-step, and it’s brimming with officially branded gear from companies like AMD, Intel, Razer, Nvidia, Asus ROG, NZXT, Gigabyte Aorus, MSI, Corsair, EVGA, EK Waterblocks, and a whole lot more. You can even benchmark rigs with 3DMark, as real-world enthusiasts have done for years.

The Esports Expansion is available today for $13, and to celebrate, PC Building Simulator itself is on sale for 50 percent off, or $10. If you want to see more, stay tuned to PCWorld’s YouTube channel over the following days. We’re planning on streaming the expansion soon, and we’re hoping to have PC Building Simulator’s franchise director on our Full Nerd podcast next week for a deeper dive into everything about the game.

