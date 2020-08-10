Back-to-School deal: Amazon slashes the prices of Fire HD 8 and 10 tablets

Even if it won't be the same, the first day of the school year is just around the corner, and we're already thinking about great deals. And whether you're learning in the classroom or your kitchen a good tablet is indispensable, and Amazon has slashed more than 30 percent its Fire HD tablets: You can get the Fire HD 8 tablet for $60Remove non-product link and the Fire HD 10 for $100Remove non-product link.

The Fire HD 8 features an 8-inch display with 1280-by-800 resolution, 32GB of storage, a 2.0GHz quad-core processor, and it uses USB-C for charging. The Fire HD 10, meanwhile, features a 10-inch display with 1920-by-1200 resolution, 32GB of storage, and an octa-core 2GHz processor. The Fire HD 10 also uses USB-C for charging. As for cameras, they both feature MP front- and rear-facing cameras with 720p video capture, and Amazon says the tablets are capable of up to 12 hours of battery life.

Both are solid tablets for reading, surfing, and chatting. The Fire HD laptops also work with Alexa for hands-free control, and they tie-in seamlessly with Amazon services including the bountiful Kindle library. You'll get access to thousands of books as well as Kindle Freetime Unlimited ($3/month), which provides "relevant books, videos, apps, premium kid’s skills, and more in an environment built from the ground up just for kids."

[Today's deal: Fire HD 8 for $6Remove non-product link0 and Fire HD 10 for $100Remove non-product link at Amazon]