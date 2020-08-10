Deal

Back-to-School deal: Amazon slashes the prices of Fire HD 8 and 10 tablets

Amazon is selling the Fire HD 8 for $60 and the Fire HD 10 for $100.

Contributor, PCWorld |

firehd10
Amazon

Today's Best Tech Deals

Picked by PCWorld's Editors

Find More Hand-Picked Tech Deals

Top Deals On Great Products

Picked by Techconnect's Editors

See More Hand-Picked Deals

Even if it won't be the same, the first day of the school year is just around the corner, and we're already thinking about great deals. And whether you're learning in the classroom or your kitchen a good tablet is indispensable, and Amazon has slashed more than 30 percent its Fire HD tablets: You can get the Fire HD 8 tablet for $60 and the Fire HD 10 for $100.

The Fire HD 8 features an 8-inch display with 1280-by-800 resolution, 32GB of storage, a 2.0GHz quad-core processor, and it uses USB-C for charging. The Fire HD 10, meanwhile, features a 10-inch display with 1920-by-1200 resolution, 32GB of storage, and an octa-core 2GHz processor. The Fire HD 10 also uses USB-C for charging. As for cameras, they both feature MP front- and rear-facing cameras with 720p video capture, and Amazon says the tablets are capable of up to 12 hours of battery life.

Both are solid tablets for reading, surfing, and chatting. The Fire HD laptops also work with Alexa for hands-free control, and they tie-in seamlessly with Amazon services including the bountiful Kindle library. You'll get access to thousands of books as well as Kindle Freetime Unlimited ($3/month), which provides "relevant books, videos, apps, premium kid’s skills, and more in an environment built from the ground up just for kids." 

[Today's deal: Fire HD 8 for $60 and Fire HD 10 for $100 at Amazon]

Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.
Related:

Ian is an independent writer based in Israel who has never met a tech subject he didn't like. He primarily covers Windows, PC and gaming hardware, video and music streaming services, social networks, and browsers. When he's not covering the news he's working on how-to tips for PC users, or tuning his eGPU setup.

  
Shop Tech Products at Amazon

Coupon Codes