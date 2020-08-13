Deal

Killer SSD deals: Save big on both capacity and speed

Get a 500GB WD Black NVMe for $63 or a 1TB Team SSD for $83.

Anyone looking to add some extra or faster onboard storage to their desktop or laptop should check out two deals we found today. Amazon is selling the500GB WD Black SN750 NVMe M.2 drive for $63, while Newegg has the 1TB Team Group MS30 M.2 SATA III drive for $83. both lower than any previous price we've seen.

If speed is your priority, you'll want to check out the WD Black with its NVMe interface built for M.2 SSDs. We reviewed the SN750 in February 2019 and gave it 4.5 out of five stars and an Editors' Choice award and for offering "just about the best combination of price and performance in an SSD."

If storage is your primary concern, the 1TB Team Group MS30 is a great option. Its older SATA III is a little slower than the WD Black, but it's still plenty faster than a spinning hard drive. Plus the M.2 form factor means it takes up far less space in your rig so you'll be able to add a second—as long as you have space M.2 slots to fit it, of course.

[Today's deals: 500GB WD Black SN750 NVMe M.2 drive for $63 at Amazon and the 1TB Team Group MS30 M.2 SATA III drive for $83 at Newegg]

