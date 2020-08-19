Best back-to-school deals on laptops, Chromebooks, and other gear

The back-to-school season is upon us once more, but with so many schools having moved to distance learning, good PC deals are harder to come by than before. Stores aren’t skimping—demand is just that high for budget laptops and Chromebooks. In fact, you’ll be hard pressed to find much of anything in stock under $250 right now.

With everyone so strapped for time these days, we did some digging to root out the best picks of what remains. The good news is, between the launch of Ryzen 4000 mobile parts and some careful hunting, we found several wallet-friendly options that provide great value.

Chromebooks

Samsung Chromebook 4

$230

Samsung This Chromebook has stylish looks and great battery life for a little over $230—and most importantly, it’s in stock.

CPU: Intel Celeron N4000

RAM: 4GB

Storage: 32GB

Screen size: 11.6 inches

Finding a store that still has $200 Chromebooks is currently rough going—and the few models available often cut corners extremely deep. But the Samsung Chromebook 4Remove non-product link has a sleek look and great battery life, making it feel more premium than typically found at this price. It’s not perfect—screen is on the dim side, and it doesn’t support external monitors—but it’s still a shining option among slim pickings.

Samsung Chromebook 4+ 15.6”

$300

Samsung Need a bigger screen? This larger “Plus” version of the Chromebook 5 has a 15.6-inch, 1080p display and costs just $300.

CPU: Intel Celeron N4000

RAM: 4GB

Storage: 32GB

Screen size: 15.6 inches

Looking for a Chromebook that doesn’t require squinting at the screen? Samsung comes once again to the rescue. This 15.6-inch “Plus” version of the Chromebook 4Remove non-product link ups the ante with a bigger screen that sports full HD resolution, while still keeping the clean design and solid battery life of the smaller 11-inch model. You don’t usually find Chromebooks at this price with a 1080p screen, much less with these looks and support for an external display.

Laptops

Lenovo IdeaPad 5

$480

Lenovo Despite its affordable price, this budget 15.6-inch Windows 10 laptop sports a 1080p display and a slim profile.

CPU: AMD Ryzen 4500U

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 256GB SSD

Screen size: 15.6 inches

This mid-tier Windows 10 laptop packs in modern hardware that strikes a good balance between affordability and performance—the IdeaPad 5Remove non-product link will handle everyday tasks like streaming, web browsing, document editing, and video calls with ease. More importantly, you’ll be able to do all of those things on a 1080p screen, which can be difficult to find in 15.6-inch laptops under $600.

Added bonus: Should an external hard drive not suit your needs, you can access the IdeaPad 5’s M.2 SSD slot for a future storage upgrade.

HP Omen

$950

HP This HP Omen gaming laptop packs beefy hardware in an affordable package.

CPU: AMD Ryzen 4800H

Graphics: Nvidia GTX 1660 Ti

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 512GB SSD

Screen: 15.6 inches

Whether for full-blown gaming or lighter content creation tasks, this HP OmenRemove non-product link laptop can tackle work beyond the basics without sucking you dry of cash. To get this price, be sure to sign up for Student Deals with your My Best Buy loyalty account (otherwise you get the standard sale price of $1,050.)

Got a bigger budget and looking for more bells and whistles? Check out this $1,200 version of Acer’s Helios 300Remove non-product link, which ups the ante with RTX 2060 graphics, more RAM, and a 144Hz IPS 1080p screen.

Accessories

In order to maintain harmony and sanity at home, certain accessories for laptops and Chromebooks are all but necessary—like headphones, which keep distracting noise in tight quarters to a minimum. Optional add-ons can help with productivity, be it an external monitor that makes more screen real estate available or a lap desk that allows a laptop to sit at a less neck-straining height.

Monoprice 9927 earbuds

$10

Monoprice Be diligent about winding up the cord (similar to the picture), and you should be able to avoid nasty tangles and broken wires.

This cult favorite is dirt cheap but has great sound and passive sound cancellation for the price. (Be sure to follow Monoprice’s suggestion of breaking them in with pink noise for 24 hours to get the most out of them.) The Monoprice 9927Remove non-product link’s only downside is the cable, which tangles readily if not carefully wound up after use. But at $10, if these go lost or break, they’re easy to replace.

AOC 27V3H 27” 1080p monitor

$100

AOC Having room to spread out your windows and browser tabs can make the day more productive.

This budget 27-inch AOC 1080p monitorRemove non-product link packs an IPS panel and is compatible with VESA mounts—features you don’t always see in budget monitors. That said, some people prefer a more pixel dense display; hunt for a 24-inch monitor with similar specs and pricing to get a good deal, if that’s the case.

The best tech back-to-school sales

