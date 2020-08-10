They're not in the box but Samsung is still offering free earbuds with the Galaxy Note 20

If you're planning to buy a Galaxy Note 20 when it ships next week, you might be in for a surprise when you unbox it. Samsung has opted to ditch the wired AKG earbuds from the box, but there’s some good news: It isn’t leaving customers high and dry. If you prefer to get a pair of wired USB-C earbuds, Samsung will send you a pair free of charge.

According to Samsung, “consumers that prefer the USB-C wired headphones, our customer care team can offer them on request” and will receive a pair free of charge. It’s not clear how long it will take, but likely several weeks. The offer is only for Notes that don’t include the USB-C buds in the box, which applies to all North America phones.

You can contact Samsung customer care online or by calling 1-800-SAMSUNG. You’ll need proof of purchase, of course, but otherwise, Samsung will ship out the earbuds straight to your home. Presumably, they will be the same AKG-tuned earbuds that are included with the Galaxy S20 phones, which are quite good and retail for $30.