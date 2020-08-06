Get laptops, PCs and software for cheap in HP's back-to-school blowout

Whether you’re school system is doing distance or in-person learning, a new computer will go a long way to making next year easier for the student in your home. Right now, HP is throwing a massive a back-to-school saleRemove non-product link with some solid deals including laptops, software, and desktops.

We’ve sifted through them all to highlight our top picks from the sale.

First up, HP is selling Microsoft Office 2019 Home and Student for $120Remove non-product link—$30 off the MSRP. This version of Office features the basics, with just Word, Excel, and PowerPoint. It’s also a standard lifetime installation for one PC, not an Office 365 subscription, so you’ll only need to pay for it once.

We’ve always been fans of HP’s sleek Envy x360 laptop line and right now the sale includes a 15.6-inch Envy x360 with touch screen for $800Remove non-product link. It comes with a 1080p display and a quad-core, eight thread 10th-gen Core i7-1065G7 with a 1.3 GHz base clock and a 3.9GHz boost. It also packs 8GB of RAM, 256GB onboard storage, and 16GB of Intel Optane memory.

Finally, we’ve got an all-in-one PC for $450Remove non-product link. This model includes a 21.5-inch display with 1600-by-900 resolution, 8GB of RAM, a 1TB hard drive, an AMD Athlon chip, and a 128GB SSD as a boot drive. If you’d like something with a little more processing oomph, this 24-inch HP Pavilion AIORemove non-product link with a Ryzen 7 4800H, 8GB of RAM, and a 1TB hard drive is $900.

Those may be our favorite picks, but there are a ton of other deals to check out on HP’s site. Hit the link below to see the full sale.

[Today’s deal: HP Back-to-School sale.Remove non-product link]