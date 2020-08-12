Fill up your phone and tablet with this 30W dual-port charger for $13

You can never have enough chargers in your life, and today we've got a great deal for you. Amazon is selling the Aukey USB-C 30W dual-port charger for $13Remove non-product link after you clip the $7 off coupon underneath the price on the product page. That's $10 off its MSRP and the best price we've ever seen.

This power adapter features a 30W USB-C port for charging laptops and other larger devices, as well as a standard USB port that can deliver 12W for iPads and smartphones. When both ports are being used at the same time the USB-C steps down to delivering up to 18 watts, which is plenty good for fast-charging your phone. And with just one port in use, you'll be able to charge a laptop as well.

[Today's deal: Aukey USB-C 30W dual-port charger for $13 on AmazonRemove non-product link]