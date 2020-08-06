Opinion

The Full Nerd ep. 147: 2nd annual PC Hardware Hall of Fame selections

Twelve worthy products enter. Only three make it into our PC Hardware Hall of Fame.

The Full Nerd
PC Hardware Hall of Fame - 2020 debate and inductees | The Full Nerd ep. 147   (01:42:56)
Join The Full Nerd in our 2nd annual PC Hardware Hall of Fame episode where we discuss the best PC hardware of all time and which parts should be inducted

In this episode of The Full Nerd, Gordon Ung, Brad Chacos, Alaina Yee, and Adam Patrick Murray dress up nice to fight over a new batch of potential inductees in our very PC Hardware Hall of Fame!

Last year, the Intel 8086/8088 processors, Nvidia GeFore 8800 GT graphics card, and IBM Model M keyboard made the cut after a fierce debate. This year, each of us brought three more legendary picks to the table, prepared to plea and cajole as we narrow the original field of 12 nominees down. It starts out full of laughter and trips down memory lane, then the smiles gradually disappear as well-deserving components start getting the axe. In the end, only three products manage to become our 2020 inductees in The Full Nerd’s PC Hardware Hall of Fame.

You can witness it all in the video embedded above. You can also watch The Full Nerd episode 147 on YouTube (subscribe to the channel while you’re there!) or listen to it on Soundcloud if you prefer the audio alone. 

