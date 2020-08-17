Deal

These $35 refurbished JBL wireless earbuds come with a 1 year warranty

Woot is selling refurbished JBL Free X wireless earbuds for $35 today.

jblfreex
JBL

Today, you can turn up the music on the run. Woot is selling factory refurbished pairs of JBL Free X wireless earbuds for $35. A new pair retails for twice that. This is a short term deal that ends around 10 p.m. Pacific time on Monday evening, or until the stock is sold out. Given that this is Woot, we'd count on the latter happening before time runs out, so order fast if you're interested.

Refurbished items often come with a very limited warranty or money back guarantee. These earbuds, however, come with a one-year warranty from JBL.

The JBL Free X are true wireless earbuds, meaning they don't have a wire connecting one side to the other. They can run for 4 hours continuously, and the earbuds come with a charging case that can supply another 20 hours of playback time.

The headphones will also switch to mono when on a phone call for "a more natural call experience," according to JBL. There's also a single button for taking calls or controlling audio playback.

For fit, JBL includes three ear tip sizes and two gel sleeves, and the earbuds are IPX5 certified, meaning they are dust resistant, and can stand up to rain or heavy perspiration. This is a solid deal, but again: It will be gone sooner rather than later. Hop on it now if you want a pair of true wireless earbuds for a lot less than they normally go for.

[Today's deal: Refurbished JBL Free X earbuds for $35 at Woot.]

