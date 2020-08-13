Learn Film and Cinematography For Just $29

Always dreamed of working in the movies but couldn’t afford to attend an elite film school? The Film and Cinematography Mastery Bundle might just be the next best thing. It’s flexible, convenient, and at just $29, it fits practically any budget.

The Film and Cinematography Mastery Bundle, valued at $597, includes three courses that’ll teach you the basics of writing, shooting, and even distributing a movie. The courses are each delivered via the web so they can be taken at any time, and they’re accessible for life so you can take as long as you want to complete them.

Film industry work can be glamorous, but it’s difficult to get into without some kind of basic training. That’s what makes The Film and Cinematography Mastery Bundle so advantageous. It gives you the opportunity to get a feel for the craft without having to risk a lot of your time or hard-earned cash.

Film & Cinematography Mastery Bundle: Lifetime Access - $29



See Deal



Do you have your stay-at-home essentials? Here are some you may have missed.

Prices are subject to change.