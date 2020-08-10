News

Nvidia GeForce Ampere may arrive on August 31, tweet suggests

August 31 marks exactly 21 years since Nvidia introduced the "first GPU."

Executive Editor, PCWorld |

GeForce ultimate countdown
Twitter

Today's Best Tech Deals

Picked by PCWorld's Editors

Find More Hand-Picked Tech Deals

Top Deals On Great Products

Picked by Techconnect's Editors

See More Hand-Picked Deals

A cryptic tweet posted by Nvidia’s GeForce Twitter account seems to suggest that the highly anticipated GeForce Ampere GPU could show up as soon as August 31.

The tweet from 6 a.m. PDT Monday shows what looks like a Big Bang explosion and the sound of a ticking clock. The header art for the @NvidiaGeForce account says: “The #ultimatecountdown. 21 days. 21 years.”

August 31 and 21 years is significant, because the original GeForce 256 was announced on August 31, 1999. The GeForce 256 was the first graphics card to features hardware transform and lighting effects. It also included hardware MPEG2 decoding. Up until then, a separate MPEG2 decoder card was required to watch a DVD on your PC.

Perhaps more symbolic was that Nvidia declared the 256 graphics card to be the first “GPU.” Now, 21 years later, many expect the company to launch its Ampere line of GPUs built on a smaller, more efficient process, marking Nvidia’s long-awaited evolution from its 12nm process.

Unconfirmed rumors have indicated the new cards will offer a significant performance increase over the current GeForce 2000-series of GPUs. The buzz suggests at least a 31-percent performance improvement in conventional gaming, while other hyped-up rumors suggest a 2X to 4X increase in ray tracing performance.

Rumors, as we know, are meaningless until confirmed, but the GeForce tweet does indicate the new card is imminent. With AMD also promising to introduce its “Big Navi” this year, and Intel expected to talk up its own Xe graphics this Tuesday, it’s a good time to be shopping for a GPU—as long as you can wait. Otherwise, as we note in our story, it’s actually an awful time to buy a GPU.

Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.
Related:

One of founding fathers of hardcore tech reporting, Gordon has been covering PCs and components since 1998.

  
Shop Tech Products at Amazon

Coupon Codes