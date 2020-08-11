Our favorite wireless gaming mouse is just $120 right now

Gaming mice are fantastic. Not only are they solid for actual gaming, but they make office work a much nicer experience with the mouse gliding quickly across the display. Amazon is selling the Logitech G502 Lightspeed wireless gaming mouse for $120Remove non-product link, a savings of $30 off its regular price of $150, and matching an all-time low.

When we reviewed the G502 Lightspeed back in 2019 we gave it a perfect 5 out of 5 stars and an Editors' Choice Award. We loved the G502 precisely because it was so similar to the excellent wired version of the G502, but added the awesome feature of Powerplay compatibility. At the time we called it the "one [mouse] to beat," and we named it—as part of the Powerplay system, which automatically charges your wireless mouse as you use it—the best wireless gaming mouse you can get.

The mouse also features 11 customizable buttons, Logitech's Hero sensor with up to 16,000 DPI, an adjustable weight system, and customizable RGB lighting.

[Today's deal: Logitech G502 Lightspeed wireless gaming mouse for $120 at Amazon]