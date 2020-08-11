Deal

Our favorite wireless gaming mouse is just $120 right now

Amazon is selling the Logitech G502 Lightspeed wireless mouse at its all-time low of $120.

Contributor, PCWorld |

Logitech G502 Lightspeed
IDG / Hayden Dingman

Today's Best Tech Deals

Picked by PCWorld's Editors

Find More Hand-Picked Tech Deals

Top Deals On Great Products

Picked by Techconnect's Editors

See More Hand-Picked Deals

Gaming mice are fantastic. Not only are they solid for actual gaming, but they make office work a much nicer experience with the mouse gliding quickly across the display. Amazon is selling the Logitech G502 Lightspeed wireless gaming mouse for $120, a savings of $30 off its regular price of $150, and matching an all-time low.

When we reviewed the G502 Lightspeed back in 2019 we gave it a perfect 5 out of 5 stars and an Editors' Choice Award. We loved the G502 precisely because it was so similar to the excellent wired version of the G502, but added the awesome feature of Powerplay compatibility. At the time we called it the "one [mouse] to beat," and we named it—as part of the Powerplay system, which automatically charges your wireless mouse as you use it—the best wireless gaming mouse you can get.

The mouse also features 11 customizable buttons, Logitech's Hero sensor with up to 16,000 DPI, an adjustable weight system, and customizable RGB lighting.

[Today's deal: Logitech G502 Lightspeed wireless gaming mouse for $120 at Amazon]

Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.
Related:

Ian is an independent writer based in Israel who has never met a tech subject he didn't like. He primarily covers Windows, PC and gaming hardware, video and music streaming services, social networks, and browsers. When he's not covering the news he's working on how-to tips for PC users, or tuning his eGPU setup.

  
Shop Tech Products at Amazon

Coupon Codes