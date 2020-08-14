Feature

Be Quiet's Pure Base 500DX is a cooler, deluxe version of its budget quiet case

Don't worry, it still has sound-dampening foam inside.

Senior Editor, PCWorld |

Hardware & Accessories
Be Quiet Pure Base 500DX teardown   (17:04)
Closed Captioning Closed captioning available on our YouTube channel
More for you to like:
NZXT H1
NZXT H1 teardown NZXT H1 teardown (15:13)
Cooler Master Masterbox MB311L
We teardown Cooler Master's MB311L, a micro-ATX case with ARGB We teardown Cooler Master's... (13:51)
Lian Li 011D Mini
Lian Li 011D Mini teardown Lian Li 011D Mini teardown (7:13)
Origin Big O
Origin PC's Big O puts a PC and a console in one case Origin PC's Big O puts a PC and a... (3:42)
Be Quiet! Pure Base 500
Be Quiet! Pure Base 500 teardown Be Quiet! Pure Base 500 teardown (12:55)
iBuyPower Snowblind
Exploring the iBuyPower Snowblind Element case Exploring the iBuyPower Snowblind... (13:52)
Alaina unboxes, inspects, and tears down the Be Quiet Pure Base 500DX tower.

Today's Best Tech Deals

Picked by PCWorld's Editors

Find More Hand-Picked Tech Deals

Top Deals On Great Products

Picked by Techconnect's Editors

See More Hand-Picked Deals

Be Quiet’s Pure Base 500 mid-tower case launched last year with a focus on minimizing fan noise, but as usual with quiet cases, its temperatures ran warm. Happily, you can now bypass that catch with the company’s airflow variant, the Pure Base 500DX.

As you’ll see in our video above, the 500DX’s star feature is its mesh front, which allows for much greater air intake. (And falls right in line with the overall case trend for the year.) Instead of the foam-lined solid panel found on the standard Pure Base 500, the DX version has two large, long mesh sections spanning most of its front, partially outlined with ARGB light strips. The latter is a first for Be Quiet; until this case, it had only offered non-addressable RGB as accents.

Outside of this front-panel design change, the 500DX has two other main differences. The first is the exchange of one USB-A port for a USB-C Gen 2 on the front panel, while the other is the addition of an ARGB light strip along the upper edge of the chassis, right behind the tempered-glass side panel. All ARGB strips are controlled by a button also housed in the front panel, which allows you to cycle through six individual colors with four different light patterns, plus three rainbow patterns. It’s a thoughtful inclusion for those who have motherboards without an ARGB header, or who dislike the less-than-ideal software situation for RGB.

The Pure Base 500DX is available now at an MSRP of $100 with two color options, black or white. Retailers include Amazon, Newegg, and B&H, but most places are sold out or on back-order due to high demand. Be Quiet says that more stock should arrive soon—but be prepared to jump on it quickly, as it’ll sell fast.

Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.
Related:

Alaina Yee covers desktop PCs, computer components, mini-PCs, and more for PCWorld. Her favorite article to write is an annual piece combining her two loves: bargain hunting and PC building. You can find her on Twitter at @morphingball.

  
Shop Tech Products at Amazon

Coupon Codes