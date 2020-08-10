The Jabra Elite 75t true wireless earphones just hit an all-time low

If you need a rocking pair of earbuds for your new iPhone or Galaxy Note 20, Amazon has the deal for you. Right now, the Jabra Elite 75t Earbuds with charging case are down to $150Remove non-product link, good for $30 off and matching the lowest price we've ever seen.

The Jabra Elite 75t features four microphones for filtering out background annoyances such as wind and loud noises. They feature passive noise canceling, and they are also IP55 rated to resist dust as long as it's not too heavy, and they are water-resistant against sweat and moderate rainfall. The earbuds have about 7.5 hours of battery life, according to Jabra, and that can be extended to 28 with the charging case; it takes about 15 minutes to charge the earbuds for an hour's worth of performance.

We haven't reviewed these earbuds, but we did review the Elite 65t in 2018 and gave them 4.5 stars. If you need to tune out the noises in study hall this fall or the family going stir crazy while you're trying to study, these earbuds will be your new happy place.

