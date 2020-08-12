The spacious and speedy 2TB Samsung 860 QVO just hit an all-time low

If you're in the market for more storage for your PC, few options are better than Samsung's QVO drives. And today you can get one cheaper than ever: B&H Photo is selling the 2TB Samsung 860 QVO SSD for $175Remove non-product link after a $25 discount is automatically applied in cart. That's the lowest price we've seen so far for this excellent drive but you'll need to act fast—this deal ends at midnight ET.

We reviewed this drive in late 2018 giving it four out of five stars. It was one of the earliest consumer drives rocking quad-level cell (QLC) NAND. QLC drives are capable of storing four-bits per cell versus three bits in standard TLC (triple-level cell) NAND drives, which makes it possible to store more data in the same size drive and allows for higher capacities overall. However, it also means that the drive takes a performance hit since writing more data into a single cell takes more time.

But you'll need to transfer very large files to hit the wall. In our tests back in 2018 this drive performed very well until ran out of cache at around 48GB and dipped. While this should only happen during large file writes, but it means the 860 QVO may not be the drive for anyone with a mammoth multimedia hobby. For the average user, it's an excellent drive at an excellent price.

