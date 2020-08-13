Shop top electronics with Walmart’s BTS 2020 sale

College must-have electronics at Walmart.com

The school year is soon starting and it is time to start preparing for studies. Whether you are studying remotely or attending classes while being socially responsible, there are few tech items that have been popular among college students. Browse the full list of Walmart coupons and discounts for additional savings on online purchases.

With Walmart's Back to School sale, you can save up to 80% off school essentials and supplies. We have collected the top Walmart electronics for college students with their special sale price as well. Whether you are looking for a new printer or laptop, or are not sure what you may need for college, you can check out our list below:

onn. 32" Class 720P HD LED Roku Smart TV

For most college students, the dorm is the safe haven away from the stress of class or the hustle and bustle of your social life. But what's a college dorm if it doesn't have an awesome TV to relax with? This onn. 32" Class 720P HD LED Roku Smart TV ticks a lot of boxes for a generous low price. For only $108, you're getting a good sized screen, 720p high definition viewing, and Roku Smart TV capabilities for Netflix streaming, Disney+, and more.

Bose SoundLink Micro Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker

When you're hitting the books on a long night and you need to listen to your favorite podcasts, what's better than a portable Bluetooth speaker? Better yet, the Bose SoundLink Micro Portable Bluetooth Speaker is also waterproof, so you can take it with you to any college pool party without a worry! This mini portable speaker delivers great sound for its size and it is available now for $79.

SAMSUNG Notebook 7, 15.6” FHD LED

This is a more cost-effective alternative to the Apple MacBook range, with the tech to match. The Samsung Notebook 7 is ideal for both work and play, making it an essential tool for college life. It boasts a 256GB SSD along with 8GB of RAM, which makes every day educational tasks a breeze, not to mention having enough power to run heavy programs if you need to. Now for $859.

HP LaserJet Pro M102w Printer

This HP LaserJet Pro M102w is best for fast black-and-white printing and the comfort of wireless connectivity that allows you to print from your smartphone. Don't get caught short delivering on an assignment because you couldn't use the library's printers in time. Have the convenience of a printer in your own dorm. Now for $156.

Ukoke USPC01W Smart Wi-Fi Portable Air Conditioner

Beat the heat the smart way with this Ukoke Smart Wi-Fi Portable Air Conditioner - only $349.99. Make sure your dorm is at an optimal temperature while studying. You can also change settings through the mobile app to enjoy a 4-in-1 experience. This air conditioner can work for cold and hot temperatures, and it also works as a dehumidifier and a fan.









Stack up for college and be prepared to tackle all challenges awaiting with all technical essentials that would guarantee a relaxing and smooth school year. With all these fantastic products to choose from, Walmart has your college essentials covered. For more tech offers from Walmart you can check our list of Walmart promo codes available.;