The incredibly fast and secure Samsung T7 SSD just hit an all-time-low

One of our favorite high performing external solid-state drives just got its biggest price cut ever. Amazon is selling the 2TB Samsung T7 Touch Portable for $330, $70 off its MSRP, and a great price for a fast and secure drive.

We reviewed the Samsung T7 in February giving it 4.5 out of 5 stars and an Editors' Choice Award. It's also the runner-up for the best performance drive in our 2020 best external drives round-up. "There’s a whole lot to like about the Samsung Portable SSD T7 Touch," we wrote. "It’s the fastest portable USB SSD we’ve tested, and incredibly affordable for a secure drive."

This drive features a USB 3.2 connection, and Samsung says it has read speeds up to 1,050 Megabytes per second, and write speeds up to 1,000 MB/s. In our benchmark tests, we saw performance close to that. In addition to the massive storage for an external SSD, the T7 drive features a fingerprint scanner for added data security. This drive is not FIPS-certified so it's not appropriate for government and industry environments, but for personal use, it's a nice addition for keeping your files more secure.

