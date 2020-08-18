Drown out distractions with Sony's wireless noise canceling headphones for $100 off

If working from a crowded home leaves you screaming, “Oh, the noise! Oh, the noise! Noise! Noise! Noise!” Amazon has a deal for you today. The online retailer is selling the WHXB900N Sony Noise Canceling headphones for $148. That’s $100 off the most recent price of $248, and a full $30 less than the lowest sale price these have been in 2020.

These wireless noise-canceling headphones support Bluetooth and NFC connectivity. They’re part of Sony’s Extra Bass line of headphones for a booming sound when you really need it. The WHXB900N also rocks a built-in mic for phone and video calls, along with a touch panel control to switch between tracks, adjust the volume, or answer a call.

You don’t have to use your hands, though, as the headphones work with Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri. Sony says that you can get about 30 hours of music play time with these headphones after a full charge, which takes about four hours. If you don’t have that kind of time, a quick ten minute charge can support up to 60 minutes of listening action.

We haven’t reviewed these headphones, but Sony usually creates very high quality audio gear, and we’ve given stellar ratings to other Sony noise-canceling headphones. Over 2,000 Amazon buyers have given these cans a sky-high 4.6 stars (out of 5) rating. At $148, they sure look like a steal.

[Today’s deal: WHXB900N Sony Noise Canceling headphones for $148.]