Malwarebytes 101: What is it and is it worth the buy?

Today, cybersecurity is more critical than ever. One might assume that these advanced and modern devices can protect themselves against potential threats, but that is not true. It would have been possible if we were dealing with the same old viruses, but this is not the case. New viruses are frequently released and can reach your device in several ways. For instance, when you are browsing the web and accessing unverified web pages. And, let’s not forget all the apps you have been downloading for enhancing your productivity; you never know which one of those can become a gateway for these viruses to sneak in. It is, therefore, in your best interest to use a powerful anti-malware program that protects your device and keeps scammers away from invading your privacy.

What is Malwarebytes?

Malwarebytes is an anti-malware program that is compatible with major operating systems like Windows, Android, Chrome OS, etc. It works better than most software because of its proactive approach and advanced features that allow it to detect and clean infected files that can cause severe damage to your device. It comes with essential functions that are crucial for protection against all kinds of unwanted applications and security threats. Unlike other cybersecurity software, it blocks potential risks and suspicious applications before they can even attack and contaminate the device database. Some of its key features include behavior monitoring, web protection, virus detection using machine learning and AI, and application hardening. In short, it is an all-in-one cybersecurity solution.

Is Malwarebytes good and safe to use?

There is nothing suspicious about Malwarebytes, as it is a trusted program that is safe to use. It has been around long enough to clear any doubts one could have. And, if you are getting warnings about it on your device in the form of pop-ups, then that is a good sign, as it goes to show that it is making it difficult for spammers to take control over your device. If that is the case, you should be using the program more than ever, as it can effectively eliminate the threats.

Does Malwarebytes work on Mac?

Even a Mac needs protection from malicious adware and malware. And yes, you can get Malwarebytes for Mac to get real-time protection. Your Mac security can be compromised in more ways than you may think. Malwarebytes can handle them all. In case you are wondering if it is the best program to use for Mac, you should know that it is the only program that effectively detects and cleans files without bogging down your Mac speed. The best part is that you stay in control - no need to grant third-party remote access or anything of that sort which you may find mandatory with other programs. So, download Malwarebytes for Mac today and get 25% off your purchase.

Is Malwarebytes free?

Yes, a Malwarebytes free download is available, and with that, you can run quick scans to detect malicious files and compromised databases. Most free versions of antivirus or anti-malware programs do not remove the infected files from your device. However, this is not the case with Malwarebytes. It cleans up your drives for free. But, keep in mind, there are some essential features that you will only get with the paid version. So, it is best to get the premium version to ensure you do not leave room for spammers to sneak in. With the free version, you can still detect hidden malware and malicious codes that are usually missed by many other programs.

Is Malwarebytes Premium worth it?

Malwarebytes Premium is one of the top-rated anti-malware programs, as it is lighter, faster, and smarter than most software you may have used before. It offers features such as real-time protection against everything bad for your device, not just malware. What is fascinating about the premium version is that it uses Artificial Intelligence that allows it to detect even those malicious applications and files that haven't been flagged before, and are most likely to be overlooked and missed by most software. It not only protects your device's internal files and database, but it also guards your privacy online, and blocks malicious websites and ads that can steal your data.

