The Top 3 Ways Editor X is Revolutionizing Web Design

What makes the realm of web design so exciting is its ever-evolving nature and the continued enhancement with technologies between competitive platforms. Leading the race, Editor X is a sophisticated website creation platform that has brought disruptive advancements to the world of responsive web design. Today, more and more people are shifting their lives online and realizing the importance of a strong digital footprint. Check out the top 3 ways Editor X has completely changed the web design game with intuitive fluid design, built-in business solutions and custom code.

1. Responsive Design Meets Smooth Drag & Drop

Editor X offers a unique combination of cutting edge design capabilities with intuitive drag and drop behavior, giving you total design flexibility. With the most approachable CSS in the industry, users can design responsive sites on the most flexible canvas yet. Using complex layouts and custom breakpoints, users are able to utilize the power of responsive design to build websites for every screen size imaginable.

2. From Idea to Production - All on One Platform

Not only are users able to design unique, responsive web experiences for their audience, but with Editor X, they can also enrich their sites with a wide range of integrated business solutions like booking systems, e-commerce, video streaming capabilities and more. And everything can be managed on one platform. Say goodbye to third party services, and say hello to one comprehensive platform backed by a secure, industry-leading web infrastructure. With custom SEO plans, email marketing and customer management tools, no vision is out of reach.

3. To Code or Not to Code

You don’t have to be a coding expert to build your next masterpiece on Editor X. In fact, you don’t have to know code at all. With a powerful code-free CMS, you can manage the back-end content of any site and display it in a visually exceptional way. However, the platform does support custom code capabilities for those who are interested in code. Users can connect to external APIs and write custom code with a built-in IDE to create rich, data driven websites and advanced web applications with unparalleled speed.

Want to experience web design in a completely new way? Start creating your next responsive website on Editor X.