The Full Nerd ep. 148: GeForce RTX 3090 rumors, Intel Xe info, GeForce Now on Chromebooks

In this episode of The Full Nerd, Gordon Ung, Brad Chacos, and Willis Lai dig into an episode all about real-time ray tracing in gaming. Well, not really—but it’s worth noting that everything discussed today supports the cutting-edge lighting technology. Has the time finally arrived?

First, Nvidia’s GeForce Now game-streaming service started streaming to Chromebooks this week, just in time to add a touch of distance playing to your kid’s distance learning experience. Gordon shares some hands-on impressions, then Brad dives into rumors whirling around a GeForce RTX 3090 that could be be revealed at Nvidia’s September 1 event. Finally, we explain what you need to know about Intel’s recent Xe graphics card disclosures. The first desktop models will come next year with GDDR6 memory and yes, real-time ray tracing in tow.

And as always, we fielded questions from you, our viewers, listeners, and Discord members.

The Full Nerd episode 148

