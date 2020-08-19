Razer's luxurious BlackWidow Elite keyboard hits its lowest price of 2020 just in time for school

When we first reviewed the Razer BlackWidow Elite last year we thought it was a fantastic keyboard—though we weren't fans of the price. That changes today thanks to Amazon. The online retailer is selling the BlackWidow Elite for $100. That's $70 cheaper than the launch price, and the lowest it's fallen to in 2020. The sale price is part of Razer's back-to-school deals and lasts until August 23.

In our review of the BlackWidow Elite we said it was "one of the few keyboards that can boast every feature you might want." For switches, it has Razer's Green, which are tactile and clicky basically the equivalent of Cherry MX Blues. We tested these switches in our review, and while we thought they got the job done they aren't quite the same as having a real MX Blue.

This is a Razer keyboard so of course it's rocking RGB per-key lighting. That lighting can integrate with other Razer gear as well as third-party devices like Philips Hue light bulbs.

The BlackWidow Elite comes with an ergonomic, magnetic wrist rest that we found very comfortable. The big bonus of this keyboard compared to it's BlackWidow predecessors is that the Elite includes dedicated media keys, removing the need to keep hitting that FN button.

This is a wonderful keyboard, and right now, it's at an excellent price.

[Today's deal: Razer BlackWidow Elite for $100 on Amazon.]