Samsung's speedy 500GB T7 Portable SSD just hit its lowest price yet

Get one of the fastest external SSDs for 30 percent off

Contributor, PCWorld |

If you're in need of a speedy drive you can take on the go, you're going to want to jump on this deal: Amazon is selling the 500GB Samsung T7 Portable SSD for $80, an all-time low price, and 30 percent off its $120 MSRP.

Samsung says the drive supports read speeds up to 1,050 megabytes per second, and 1,000 megabytes per second for write speeds. To hit those levels you'll need a USB 3.2 Gen 2 port. We haven't reviewed this model, but we did review the similar 500GB T7 Touch external SSD, which  we called "the fastest portable USB SSD." 

The T7 will be an excellent choice for anyone looking for a nice mix of speed and portability. Its performance will be way above a standard hard drive--even if you don't have a USB 3.2 Gen 2 port--and is perfect for smallish media libraries. The T7 comes in gray, blue, or red, and you get the drive as well as USB-C to USB-C cable, as well as a USB-C to USB-A (standard) cable.

