Goose VPN may be the most reliable and economical VPN on the market

Don’t let hackers spoil your fun. Protect yourself on every type of network with Goose VPN, the service that lets customers protect an unlimited number of devices. And, since you can save up to 95 percent off the regular cost of a subscription package, now’s the perfect time to get it.

Cybercriminals have finally met their match. Goose VPN uses high strength encryption protocols that ensure your data stays private, even when using public Wi-Fi or cellular data networks. They won’t throttle your bandwidth so you’ll be able to browse faster when compared with other services, and it’s compatible with a multitude of platforms.

https://www.youtube.com/embed/NRNlASuq0MQ

Subscriptions are available in two year, four year, or lifetime terms, so chances are good you’ll find something that meets your needs. They boast a strict no-logging policy, which means your data can never be compromised, and it even cancels geographic restrictions that prevent you from accessing certain content.

A two-year subscription to Goose VPN is normally $349 but, right now, you can get it through this special offer for just $19.99. The four-year package is also discounted from $698 to $29.99 and a lifetime subscription is available at $99.99, which is down from the regular price of $999.

Do you have your stay-at-home essentials? Here are some you may have missed.

Prices are subject to change.