Get $679 worth of music- and movie-making tools for $25 in Humble's latest software bundle

The Humble Bundle from software maker Magix makes it much, much cheaper to turn your PC into a multimedia studio. This latest software bundle includes utilities for creating and editing audio and video. It’s a little more expensive than the usual three-tiered Bundle that maxes out at $15, but the increase in price is well worth it, and as usual, a portion of the pay-what-you-want proceeds goes to charity.

If you just want to start dabbling in audio creation, you can snag Magix Music Maker for a mere dollar. Upping your payment to more than the average—$19.15 at the time of writing—adds Acid Music Studio 11 and Soundpool EDM Discharge. All three focus on music creation, and include a number of sample loops and beats.

The final tier maxes out at $25 and introduces video editing tools. This tier gives you three more software suites in addition to the ones unlocked in the other tiers: Magix Video Pro X11, Vegas Movie Studio 16 Platinum, and Sound Forge Audio Studio 13.

Video Pro X11 is solid video production software that usually costs around $400. It supports 4K video with MultiCam editing workflow and a multi-track, multi-format timeline. Movie Studio 16 is an excellent prosumer movie creator to make the most of your vacation videos. Finally, Audio Studio 13 is a complete audio editor for podcasts or improving your latest original tracks.

If you’ve ever thought about experimenting with video or audio editing, today is the day to visit Humble Bundle.

[Today’s deal: Humble Software Bundle: Your sounds, your movies bundle.]