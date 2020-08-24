Deal

Get $679 worth of music- and movie-making tools for $25 in Humble's latest software bundle

This Humble Bundle features software from Magix for music and video creation.

Contributor, PCWorld |

magixhumblebundle
Humble Bundle

Today's Best Tech Deals

Picked by PCWorld's Editors

Find More Hand-Picked Tech Deals

Top Deals On Great Products

Picked by Techconnect's Editors

See More Hand-Picked Deals

The Humble Bundle from software maker Magix makes it much, much cheaper to turn your PC into a multimedia studio. This latest software bundle includes utilities for creating and editing audio and video. It’s a little more expensive than the usual three-tiered Bundle that maxes out at $15, but the increase in price is well worth it, and as usual, a portion of the pay-what-you-want proceeds goes to charity.

If you just want to start dabbling in audio creation, you can snag Magix Music Maker for a mere dollar. Upping your payment to more than the average—$19.15 at the time of writing—adds Acid Music Studio 11 and Soundpool EDM Discharge. All three focus on music creation, and include a number of sample loops and beats. 

The final tier maxes out at $25 and introduces video editing tools. This tier gives you three more software suites in addition to the ones unlocked in the other tiers: Magix Video Pro X11, Vegas Movie Studio 16 Platinum, and Sound Forge Audio Studio 13.

Video Pro X11 is solid video production software that usually costs around $400. It supports 4K video with MultiCam editing workflow and a multi-track, multi-format timeline. Movie Studio 16 is an excellent prosumer movie creator to make the most of your vacation videos. Finally, Audio Studio 13 is a complete audio editor for podcasts or improving your latest original tracks.

If you’ve ever thought about experimenting with video or audio editing, today is the day to visit Humble Bundle.

[Today’s deal: Humble Software Bundle: Your sounds, your movies bundle.]

Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.
Related:

Ian is an independent writer based in Israel who has never met a tech subject he didn't like. He primarily covers Windows, PC and gaming hardware, video and music streaming services, social networks, and browsers. When he's not covering the news he's working on how-to tips for PC users, or tuning his eGPU setup.

  
Shop Tech Products at Amazon

Coupon Codes