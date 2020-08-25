Snag a $16 SSD and other storage deals in Amazon's 24-hour PNY blowout

If you’re looking for deals on SSDs, flash drives, SD cards, and even RAM, Amazon is the place to visit today. The online retailer is blowing out PNY gear for 24 hoursRemove non-product link, and the deals include a little bit of everything. Here are our favorites from the sale, which ends just before midnight on Monday evening Pacific time.

First up, we’ve got the 120GB PNY CS900 SATA III SSD for $16.79, which is Amazon’s all-time low price and better than the $21 it was most recently selling for. PNY says this 2.5-inch drive features sequential read speeds up to 515 megabytes per second, and write speeds up to 490 MB/s. If you haven’t hopped onboard the SSD bandwagon yet, or just want to bulk up your system’s capacity to help play gargantuan games like Microsoft Flight Simulator, here’s your excuse.

If you want more storage for your laptop but don’t want the hassle of swapping in an SSD, consider picking up the 512GB PNY Elite-X Fit flash drive for $79.99. That’s a savings of $20 off the usual price. This is a low-profile USB 3.1 drive, making it a good choice for expanding your notebook’s storage—as long as you don’t mind dedicating a USB port to it, that is.

Finally, the 512GB PNY Pro Elite microSD is on sale for $68. That’s the all-time low price. This capacity of microSD usually costs around $80, so it’s a smoking-hot deal. This card is rated Class 10, U3, and V30, which makes it compatible for 4K video capture and burst mode shooting. If 4K capture is not your thing, it’s still an excellent choice for more mundane uses like storing all your smartphone apps.

Those are our top choices from the sale, but there are a ton of other options available today. Check out the full page before midnight to see all your options.

