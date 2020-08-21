Deal

Back-to-school bargain: Get Microsoft Office and Norton antivirus for $80

This Office bundle alone usually costs $150.

You’ve got your hardware ready for the new school year, and today's the day to stock up on must-have software. Right now, Newegg has an excellent deal for the student in your life. The retailer is selling Microsoft Office Home and Student 2019 together with Norton 360 Standard for one year for 1 PC for $80. That’s an incredible value considering the Office package is usually $150 by itself. Both software packages are available for PC and Mac. The price will be shown once you add the bundle to your cart.

Microsoft Office Home and Student 2019 is a standalone, one-time software purchase unlike the annual subscription of Office 365. Home and Student 2019 comes with Word, Excel, and PowerPoint—the classic and essential Microsoft Office apps—available for a single computer. This offer is restricted to the North American region for activation and installation.

Norton 360 Standard is an excellent antivirus suite. In addition to solid protection and Norton’s smart firewall, it provides a number of extra features,se including VPN access, so-called Dark Web monitoring, password manager, 10GB of secure cloud backup, and webcam protection.

This is an overall excellent bundle for anyone who needs Microsoft Office and some solid third-party protection for their computer heading into the new school year.

[Today’s deal: Microsoft Office Home and Student 2019 and Norton 360 Standard for $80 on Newegg.]

