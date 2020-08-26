Deal

Samsung's magnificent 860 EVO SSDs plummet to their lowest prices of the year

Amazon is selling the 250GB Samsung 860 EVO for $50 and the 500GB 860 EVO for $70 right now.

860evo
Samsung

Sleek M.2 “gumstick” SSDs with the NVMe interface might get most of the headlines these days, but good ol’ SATA III 2.5-inch SSDs still deliver a fantastic experience for most people—especially when they’re on sale. And right now, Amazon is selling two versions of the fantastic Samsung SSD 860 EVO at their lowest prices of 2020.

The Samsung 860 EVO is one of our all-time favorite 2.5-inch SSDs. For several years it was our top pick as the best SSD for most people, and it’s still the runner up. We reviewed the Samsung 860 EVO way back in early 2018, giving it 4 out of 5 stars for its solid performance and affordability. In our tests, the Samsung’s drive supports sequential read speeds around 492 megabytes per second and read speeds around 519 MB/s. It’s a huge step up over traditional spinning-platter hard drives, and Samsung backs up the hardware with an excellent warranty and software.

Amazon is selling the 250GB version of the Samsung 860 EVO for $50, just 56 cents higher than the all-time low. The 500GB version is also available at just $70. That’s not the all-time low, but it’s nearly the best price we’ve seen this year—the best price for 2020 before this sale was $66.90.

The Samsung 860 EVO is an excellent SSD at full cost. Amazon’s sale prices make it even more appealing. Hop on this deal if you’ve been looking to bolster your PC’s storage.

[Today’s deal: 500GB Samsung 860 EVO for $70 and the 250GB version for $50 at Amazon. ]

