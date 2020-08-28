This fully loaded Raspberry Pi 4 starter kit is 25% off

If your student is bummed to be at home this school year because they’ll miss out on computer club, we found a deal perfect for any budding tinkerer. Labists via Amazon is selling its Raspberry Pi 4 4GB Starter Kit for $86.23 when you clip the 25 percent off coupon underneath the price. It’s not clear how long this deal will last.

The kit has everything you need to set up a mini-PC. It includes the 4GB Raspberry Pi 4 board and a 64GB microSD card preloaded with Raspbian. The extras include a black case, heatsinks, and a case fan. There’s also an SD card reader, cables, and a power supply.

The Raspberry Pi 4 is the first version of the mini-computer with a claim to being a full fledged PC. It’s powerful enough to run two 4K displays at once thanks to the higher amount of RAM and the 64-bit quad-core CPU.

This board includes built-in Gigabit ethernet and 802.11ac Wi-Fi. It also has Bluetooth 5.0 and multimedia codecs onboard as well, including HEVC/H.265 (4kp60 decode) and AVC/H.264 (1080p60 decode, 1080p30 encode).

A Raspberry Pi 4 kit is a great tool for learning about Linux, taking those first tentative steps into coding, or hardware hacking. And today, you can get a full setup for well under $100.

[Today’s deal: Labists Raspberry Pi 4 4GB Starter Kit for $86.23 on Amazon.]