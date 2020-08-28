Deal

This fully loaded Raspberry Pi 4 starter kit is 25% off

Get the Labists Raspberry Pi 4, 4GB starter kit for $86.23 on Amazon.

Contributor, PCWorld |

raspberrypi4kit
Labists

Today's Best Tech Deals

Picked by PCWorld's Editors

Find More Hand-Picked Tech Deals

Top Deals On Great Products

Picked by Techconnect's Editors

See More Hand-Picked Deals

If your student is bummed to be at home this school year because they’ll miss out on computer club, we found a deal perfect for any budding tinkerer. Labists via Amazon is selling its Raspberry Pi 4 4GB Starter Kit for $86.23 when you clip the 25 percent off coupon underneath the price. It’s not clear how long this deal will last.

The kit has everything you need to set up a mini-PC. It includes the 4GB Raspberry Pi 4 board and a 64GB microSD card preloaded with Raspbian. The extras include a black case, heatsinks, and a case fan. There’s also an SD card reader, cables, and a power supply.

The Raspberry Pi 4 is the first version of the mini-computer with a claim to being a full fledged PC. It’s powerful enough to run two 4K displays at once thanks to the higher amount of RAM and the 64-bit quad-core CPU.

This board includes built-in Gigabit ethernet and 802.11ac Wi-Fi. It also has Bluetooth 5.0 and multimedia codecs onboard as well, including HEVC/H.265 (4kp60 decode) and AVC/H.264 (1080p60 decode, 1080p30 encode).

A Raspberry Pi 4 kit is a great tool for learning about Linux, taking those first tentative steps into coding, or hardware hacking. And today, you can get a full setup for well under $100.

[Today’s deal: Labists Raspberry Pi 4 4GB Starter Kit for $86.23 on Amazon.]

Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.
Related:

Ian is an independent writer based in Israel who has never met a tech subject he didn't like. He primarily covers Windows, PC and gaming hardware, video and music streaming services, social networks, and browsers. When he's not covering the news he's working on how-to tips for PC users, or tuning his eGPU setup.

  
Shop Tech Products at Amazon

Coupon Codes