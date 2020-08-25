Best Portable Speakers in August 2020

Technology advances daily, spoiling us with lighter and more compact gadgets. A new favorite gadget is wireless portable speakers which you can take anywhere you go, whether camping, hiking, or relaxing at the beach. Manufacturers have started designing smaller and more convenient speakers with the same and even improved sound quality, to make it easier for you to listen to your favorite playlist on the go. They come in all sizes and shapes now, from slightly rectangular and cube-sized, to pocket-sized round speakers which can be attached to your backpack, a wall hook, or tree branch. We did some digging and researching, and compiled a short list of our favorite portable speakers perfect for this summer. You can also find them the Fall and Back to School Sales available from big brands such as HP, Best Buy, and JBL.

Beoplay A1 Bluetooth Speaker: $49 off at HP

The name Beoplay might not sound familiar to most, but it is manufactured by the market leader for professional sound systems, Bang-Olufsen. This tiny portable speaker weighs only 1.32lbs and comes with a 3.5mm mini-jack. This elegant speaker has a 360 degree dispersion, which guarantees excellent sound bass. Available in sandstone color and a round elegant design, the Beoplay A1 Bluetooth Speaker is ideal for every trip. There's a strap connected to it, making it easier to hang. It also has call, answer, and hang up buttons that you can use for audio calls. It can be purchased from HP for $49 less than its regular price ($249). Combine it with a compatible accessory and you will save an extra 15%!

Marshall Tufton Portable speaker: $80 off at Best Buy

Marshall is a renowned brand when it comes to audio & stereo speakers, as well as headphones. This time, Tufton Portable caught our attention. It is available in black and a very stylish design. The Marshall Tufton wireless speaker has been given five stars by customers for its wireless range (33 feet), water resistance, and extremely long battery life of up to 20hrs! This small yet powerful portable speaker has 2.5hrs of battery charge time and guarantees excellent sound. It has deep bass and high treble, perfect for rock music lovers. Compared to other portable speakers though, it is not considered backpack portable due to its weight of almost 11lbs.

Right now, you can find it at Best Buy for $80 less (original price $399.99). Those of you that have used Marshall speakers & headphones before won't need any more convincing!

JBL FLIP 5 - only $119.95 from JBL

One of the most affordable wireless portable speakers from JBL is JBL FLIP 5. At $119.95 this handy speaker comes in eleven fashionable colors with the possibility to customize your very own speaker. Both guys & girls will love it in particular because it can be customized with different designs, thus adding a very personalized touch to it. This JBL speaker is also waterproof and can be paired with another speaker for an even better audio sound. FLIP 5 offers up to 5hrs of play time with 2.5hrs of charge time and weighs barely 19 ounces. You'll easily be able to fit it in any backpack or handbag so that you can take it with you on any trip. Pair it quickly via Bluetooth with your phone or laptop, and play music on the go. JBL FLIP 5 has been rated 4.3 out of 5 stars by users according to the manufacturer's website.



There is a wide range of portable speakers on the market these days, making it hard to pick only one. Most come with a long battery life and fairly short battery charging time, various colors, deep bass, and lightweight size. Whichever brand you go with, don't forget to check for available discounts with PCWorld's coupons and discount codes.