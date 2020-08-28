Save $350 off a one year subscription to Speechify

Many enjoy the peacefulness of reading. But, for others who suffer from conditions like dyslexia or ADD, it can be a source of frustration. If you find reading a chore, then Speechify is exactly what you need. And, since you can get a one-year subscription for 89 percent off the regular price ― just $39.99 ― now’s the perfect time.

Speechify is an intelligent app, compatible with iOS devices, that turns printed text into spoken words. You just select the text you want to read and the app does the rest. You can adjust its speed to match your needs, you can choose between a variety of voices, and even have text read in a different language. Best of all, it works with pretty much everything: documents, PDFs, websites, emails, and more.

This app is a game-changer. Not only does it work well for those who may learn differently, but it’s also great for people with busy schedules who maybe don’t have the time to sit down with a book. And it’s received great reviews too, so chances are good it’ll work for you and your situation.

