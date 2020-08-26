Protect your gear! Amazon has deep savings on surge protectors, uninterruptible power supplies

If thunderstorms are getting you (and your home's electricity) down this summer, head over to Amazon today. The online retailer is throwing a one-day sale on APC uninterruptible power supplies (UPS) and surge protectorsRemove non-product link. The sale ends just before midnight on Wednesday evening Pacific time.

If you're not familiar with a UPS, it's a battery supply designed to protect your critical equipment (like a PC) from shutdown during a power outage. These batteries offer enough power to safely shut down and wait for the power to come back up.

First up, we've got the APC 850VA UPS and surge protector for $80, down from the usual $100 and the all-time low price. This surge protector features nine outlets. Six are for surge protection and battery back-up, the other three are surge protection only. There are also two USB charging ports with 2.4 amps shared.

Next, we've got the higher-capacity APC BR1500MS 1500VA UPS for $162, down from $209. At this writing there were very few left. The UPS has ten power outlets. Six are for battery back-up and surge protection, the other four are for surge protection.

Finally, we have two surge protectors, including one power strip with six outlets for $8, and a wall outlet for $11 with three plugs and two standard USB ports with 3.4 amps of charging power.

There aren't a ton of options in this sale, but some very good value.

[Today's deal: One-day sale on APC UPS' and surge protectors.Remove non-product link]