Snag a vibrant 27-inch 1440p display for just $200

If you’re ready to upgrade from your tiny 1080p display, B&H Photo and Video has a deal for you. The retailer is selling a 27-inch Acer IPS monitor with FreeSync and 10-bit color depth for $200. That’s an all around excellent price for this display. The deal ends just before midnight on Saturday evening Eastern time.

The Acer CB272U features the aforementioned 2560-by-1440 resolution, a 75Hz refresh rate, an IPS panel, and AMD’s gameplay-smoothing FreeSync technology. The panel has DisplayPort and HDMI inputs. It’s an overall solid gaming panel for people with graphics cards capable of supporting 1440p at acceptable frame rates. It should be great for productivity too, with its large size and increased resolution allowing for more on-screen real estate.

The marketing on this monitor also says it supports high dynamic range (HDR), but that’s an exaggeration. HDR is a feature that allows for a wider range of colors to create a truly stunning picture. This monitor supports the HDR10 standard, which is why it has a 10-bit color depth; however, to truly be HDR it needs a peak brightness of at least 1000 cd/m2, but this display can “only” hit 350 cd/m2.

It’s not an HDR monitor in our books, but it should still display a fantastic, vibrant picture. Combine that wider color support with FreeSync and a 75Hz refresh rate, and this monitor will offer a very good gaming and productivity experience at an excellent price.

[Today’s deal: Acer CB272U for $200 at B&H.]

Ian is an independent writer based in Israel who has never met a tech subject he didn't like. He primarily covers Windows, PC and gaming hardware, video and music streaming services, social networks, and browsers. When he's not covering the news he's working on how-to tips for PC users, or tuning his eGPU setup.

  
