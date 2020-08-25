The Best Antivirus for Mac - Norton

Best Antivirus for Mac – Norton

"Windows or Mac?" is a favorite debate among gadget lovers. It's also common for many enthusiasts to say that Mac is their computer of choice because they don't have to worry about viruses, among other things. In this article, we take a closer look at this idea and evaluate whether or not there is truth to it.

What is an antivirus?

First, let's properly define what an antivirus is. For the uninitiated, an antivirus for computers is a program that is meant to protect them (both laptops and desktops), as well as some mobile devices like tablets and smartphones, from malware.

When we say "malware", we mean a software that is created with the intent to damage, disrupt, or even gain control over data in one's computer system. There are different kinds of malware that your computer may become exposed or susceptible to.

Types of malware

A computer virus or worm – This is a type of code that makes copies of itself in your computer and eventually corrupts or destroys your data or system.

Spyware – This is a software that covertly steals your information and transmits said information from your hard drive to criminals.

A keylogger – This is a program that secretly records every keystroke you make in the hopes of discovering your password as you type it.

These three examples are some of the things that an antivirus protects your computer from. It accomplishes its tasks of keeping your computer safe in three ways: by applying implements that protect your computer from malware, monitoring your computer for malware, and, if detected, removing the malware.

Do I Need Antivirus for Mac?

One of Apple's strongest marketing strategies for its line of Mac computers includes capitalizing on the idea that Macs aren't as hard hit by viruses as Windows computers. This may be true more than a decade ago. These days, the following should be taken into account:

Malware developers have upped their game. They are faster than ever before and have been able to find ways to circumvent Apple and the App Store's tightly secured ecosystem to inflict harm on Mac computers.

Mac's security system isn't enough. While it's true that Mac's built-in security system does a great job of keeping malware away, it is not 100% effective. Malware has other ways of entering your Mac computer. In the past couple of years, a good amount of malware comes from adware, programs that "clean" your Mac, phishing emails, browsing hijackers, and more.

Malware can come from so many different sources. Emails, torrents, and apps that can suddenly change their design to obtain information from your computer – this is a multi-pronged attack on your computer that you might unknowingly expose yourself to and that your Mac's built-in protection system might not be able to handle.

This is where an antivirus software for Mac is valuable. With expensive computers like Mac, you definitely want them to last long – which is what an antivirus can help with. We've taken a look at what really good Mac antivirus software is available on the market and we recommend that you consider the Norton 360 with LifeLock Select, which you can now use a Norton coupon for to get $50 off from PCWorld.

This top-tier antivirus program is a great investment for your Mac's security because it has a holistic approach to protection:

Real-time threat protection with an advanced, multilayered system that detects and protects malware as they present themselves. Secure VPN with bank-grade encryption, anonymous browsing, and no-log VPN. LifeLock Identity Alert System to notify you if your personal information is used in service or credit applications. Parental Control to keep your kids safe as they go online. Password Manager to create, securely store, and manage not just your passwords but also other online credentials and credit card details. Credit Monitoring to check on any key changes to your credit status to help with fraud detection. 100GB Cloud Backup where you can securely keep important documents away from hard drive failures and ransomware. SafeCam notifications if cybercriminals attempt to access your webcam (from which they are then blocked). Million Dollar Protection Package, which provides reimbursement for cyber fund theft, personal expenses with a $25,000 limit each, and a maximum coverage of $1 million in lawyers' and experts' fees for identity restoration.

Other antivirus programs may have some of these features, but Norton 360 with LifeLock Select has it all. It's such a comprehensive suite of protection that you won't need to worry if a virus is making its way into your system, because even the smallest nooks and crannies are adequately protected. So, if you find yourself in the market for the best Mac antivirus, the Norton 360 with LifeLock Select is your best option in keeping your information safe and your Mac computer in great shape.

If there is anything else that you might need that is computer related, be sure to check out the Computer, Tech, Mobile, & Security Services category for coupons on PCWorld to save on your investment.