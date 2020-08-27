Get a fast 256GB Samsung microSD card for under $30, today only

If you've got a device that's hankering for more storage, Amazon’s got you covered today. The online retailer is selling the 256GB Samsung EVO Select microSD for $29.49. That’s only about $5.50 off its most recent price, but it’s the all-time low and a great price for this much high-speed portable storage. The sale ends just before midnight on Thursday evening Pacific time.

Samsung's microSD features 100 megabtyes per second read speeds, and 90 MB/s writes. It’s rated at UHS Speed Class U3 and Speed Class 10. Those are excellent specs for 4K video capture and Samsung says it was designed with this use case in mind. You can use it with any device that requires this level of performance, from smartphones to drones and cameras.

The card is also waterproof for up to 72 hours in seawater—a good thing to know if you crash your drone. It can stand up to a wide range of temperatures from -13 Fahrenheit up to 185F. It also protects against data loss from magnetic devices and is able to resist up to 15,000 gauss.

But really, the big draw is simply stated: This is a fast 256GB microSD card available at a solid price. Snag it today if you're interested, as again, this deal disappears at midnight.

[Today’s deal: Samsung EVO 256GB microSD card for $29.49.]