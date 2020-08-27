Supersize your storage with PNY's spacious 960GB SSD for $86

Another day, another solid deal on PNY gear. After a one-day blowout sale earlier this week, Amazon is back with a 960GB PNY CS900 SATA III SSD for $86—and outstanding deal for a spacious solid-state drive. The price of this SSD has been falling recently, but this is the best price we’ve seen yet in 2020, and just one dollar higher than the all-time low we saw around the holidays.

This is a 2.5-inch SATA III SSD, which means it’s suitable for most laptops and pretty much any desktop that has room in the case (and a free SATA port). We haven’t reviewed this model of SSD so we can’t comment on the speed claims. But PNY says you should expect sequential read speeds up to 535 megabytes per second, and sequential write speeds up to 515 MB/s. That’s more than four times the speeds you’d get from the average SATA III 7200 RPM hard drive. In other words, it’s plenty fast even though it won’t approach the responsiveness of speedier (and much higher priced) NVMe M.2 SSDs.

If you have a laptop that needs an upgrade from a hard drive, or just want to add some extra storage to your PC to make room for Microsoft Flight Simulator, this drive is an excellent choice.

[Today’s deal: 960GB PNY CS900 SSD for $86 on Amazon.]