Nvidia GeForce RTX 30-series vs GeForce RTX 20-series: Full spec comparison

Nvidia took the wraps off its GeForce RTX 30-series graphics cards on Tuesday, and they’re brimming with all sorts of new technology to push frame rates and visual fidelity further than ever, including revolutionary new cooling and memory designs. The presentation itself was a bit light on hard technical details, but the new GeForce RTX 30-series landing page on Nvidia’s website followed up with much more in-depth information.

Here’s every hard spec that Nvidia has released so far for the $1,500 GeForce RTX 3090, $700 GeForce RTX 3080, and $500 GeForce RTX 3070. It’s not a complete picture, but it reveals a lot. Of particular note, these GPUs pack in far more CUDA cores than their predecessors, pushing the counts way beyond even what the loftiest rumors suggested. Even the RTX 3070 packs significantly more CUDA cores than the prior generation's GeForce RTX 2080 Ti flagship.

These cards could be beasts in both ray tracing and traditional gaming, folks.

Nvidia An Nvidia-supplied comparison of how the GeForce RTX 30-series GPUs compare against the RTX 20-series in a variety of games.

We’ve listed details on all the individual “Ampere” GPU-based cards below, and compiled it all in the following chart for quick comparison versus their “Turing” GPU-based GeForce RTX 20-series predecessors. All physical characteristics, including power needs and display connectors, refer to Nvidia’s own Founders Edition version of the respective cards.

Check out our coverage of the GeForce RTX 30-series reveal for deeper insight into what some of the specifications mean, as the cards introduce cutting-edge GDDR6X memory, next-gen RT and tensor cores, and a whole lot more.

GeForce RTX 30-series vs GeForce RTX 20-series: Full spec comparison

Brad Chacos/IDG A comparison of the GeForce RTX 30-series vs RTX 20-series specifications. (Click to enlarge.)

GeForce RTX 3090 specs

CUDA cores: 10,496

Boost clock: 1.7GHz

Memory: 24GB GDDR6X

Memory bus: 384-bit

RT cores: 2nd-gen

Tensor cores: 3rd-gen

NVLink SLI: Yes

PCIe: Gen 4

HDMI: 2.1

HDCP: 2.3

Display connectors: 1x HDMI 2.1, 3x DisplayPort 1.4

Length: 12.3 inches

Width: 5.4 inches

Height: 3-slot

Maximum GPU temp: 93

Graphics card power: 350W

Recommended power supply: 750W

Power connectors: 2x 8-pin

GeForce RTX 3080 specs:

CUDA cores: 8,704

Boost clock: 1.71GHz

Memory: 20GB GDDR6X

Memory bus: 320-bit

RT cores: 2nd-gen

Tensor cores: 3rd-gen

NVLink SLI: No

PCIe: Gen 4

HDMI: 2.1

HDCP: 2.3

Display connectors: 1x HDMI 2.1, 3x DisplayPort 1.4

Length: 11.2 inches

Width: 4.4 inches

Height: 2-slot

Maximum GPU temp: 93

Graphics card power: 320W

Recommended power supply: 750W

Power connectors: 2x 8-pin

GeForce RTX 3070 specs:

CUDA cores: 5,888

Boost clock: 1.73GHz

Memory: 8GB GDDR6

Memory bus: 256-bit

RT cores: 2nd-gen

Tensor cores: 3rd-gen

NVLink SLI: No

PCIe: Gen 4

HDMI: 2.1

HDCP: 2.3

Display connectors: 1x HDMI 2.1, 3x DisplayPort 1.4

Length: 9.5 inches

Width: 4.4 inches

Height: 2-slot

Maximum GPU temp: 93

Graphics card power: 220W

Recommended power supply: 650W

Power connectors: 1x 8-pin