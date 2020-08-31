Score Razer laptops and gaming peripherals at killer prices, thanks to Intel

Intel’s Gamer Days sale-a-bration is back across the Internet, and as part of the bargain madness Amazon has some excellent deals on Razer gearRemove non-product link. There no less than twenty deals as part of this sale, but we sifted through them all to find three particularly enticing offerings.

First up, are the Razer Nari Ultimate wireless headphones for $130, the all-time low. These cans usually sell for $230, though they fell to around $150 over the summer. We reviewed the Nari Ultimate in Fall 2018, giving them 4.5 out of five stars. “Incredibly comfortable and aided by cooling gel in the ear cups, the Razer Nari Ultimate is a haptics-enabled headset that doesn’t feel like a one-off gimmick,” we said.

Next up is the Razer Basilisk Gaming Mouse for $50, down from the usual $70 and the all-time low that we also saw around June. We reviewed the Basilisk way back in 2017, giving it 4 out of 5 stars. We loved it for the thumb clutch, overall design, and excellent thumb rest.

Finally, a popular sale from July is back—almost. The fantastic Razer BlackWidow Lite mechanical keyboard is $59.99, up by 95 cents from the all-time low we saw in July. This tenkeyless keyboard is compact and rocking Razer’s Orange switches for tactile feedback without the louder clickety-clack you get from other switches.

Those are only our three favorites, but there are a ton of other options including an ambidextrous mouse, a mouse pad, a game controller, several Blade gaming laptops, and a whole lot of other headphones.

