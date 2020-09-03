News

Watch the GeForce RTX 3080 get medieval on an RTX 2080 Ti in Doom Eternal

Nvidia shows GeForce RTX 3080 crushing an RTX 2080 Ti.

Executive Editor, PCWorld |

doom eternal
Nvidia

Today's Best Tech Deals

Picked by PCWorld's Editors

Find More Hand-Picked Tech Deals

Top Deals On Great Products

Picked by Techconnect's Editors

See More Hand-Picked Deals

Nvidia just threw the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti under the bus and then backed over the body a couple of times just to be safe.

In a video published this morning, the company shows its new $700 GeForce RTX 3080 leaving its older $1,200 sibling, the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti, in the dust while running iD's Doom Eternal at 4K resolution and max settings.

The video shows both cards running side by side at times. Assuming it's all using the same settings and underlying hardware, it's a crushing performance for the GeForce RTX 3080, which is pushing 150 fps vs. the 105-fps range of the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti.

You can watch the video below and then quietly cry tears of joy.

Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.
Related:

One of founding fathers of hardcore tech reporting, Gordon has been covering PCs and components since 1998.

  
Shop Tech Products at Amazon

Coupon Codes