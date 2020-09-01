Deal

Save big on monitors, printers, software, and more in HP's Labor Day sale

HP's Labor Day has some nice discounts on software, electronics, displays, and more.

The Labor Day sales are rolling out and we found a few nice deals over at HP’s Labor Day blowout. The computer maker’s sale is active now, and while we weren’t too keen on many of the laptop and desktop deals, we loved a few of the deals for smaller electronics and software. Here are our top picks from the sale.

First up, we’ve got the HP Sprocket 2nd Edition Photo Printer for $90, instead of the usual $130. This is a tiny printer that lets you print 2-by-3 photos directly from your smartphone via Bluetooth. There’s also LED lighting that shows when the device is printing, and the lights are assigned to specific users so you can see whose photo is being spit out.

Next up we’ve got the HP 24uh 1080p display for $110. This is a basic monitor with a 5ms response time and a 60Hz refresh rate. It doesn’t have FreeSync or any other fancy features, but if you want a solid monitor on the cheap, this is a good choice.

Finally, we’ve got a one-year subscription of McAfee LiveSafe for $30. That’s $15 cheaper than McAfee’s current sale price for the same package. LiveSafe offers antivirus protection for an unlimited number of devices including Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS. Other features include McAfee’s password manager, McAfee Web Advisor, PC optimization tools, and a secure file deletion tool. It’s a solid sale available at an excellent price.

These may be our favorite picks, but you’ll find plenty of other options in HP’s Labor Day sale, including several laptops, desktops, traditional printers, and more. The deals disappear after the holiday, so don’t delay if anything catches your eye.

[Today’s deal: HP Labor Day sale.]

