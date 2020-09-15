This nanobot construction kit is 40% off MSRP today

Ever wish you could build a tiny army of robots, but didn’t know where to start? The Geeek Club Robot Construction Kit contains everything you need for creating amazing droids, and other electronics projects. Right now, it’s 40% off MSRP at $59.

Whether you’re an aspiring engineer or simply looking for a weekend hobby, putting together nanobots is a great way to learn about electronics.

Containing 70 parts and 250 electronic components, the Robot Club kit is a treasure trove for any geek. The box even contains essential tools — all you need to supply is a soldering gun and iron.

By following the supplied guide, you can build seven different robots. Along the way, you learn about motors, sensors, and other key components used in robotics.

The finished bots make a fun addition to any desk and, of course, you can recycle the components for future projects.

The kit raised over $282k on Indiegogo and Kickstarter; now it’s available for anyone to buy. It retails for $99, but you can get it today for $59.

