Save up to 50% off wireless keyboards - September 2020

Top savings on wireless keyboards for home-office

As more companies and universities are switching to remote learning, students and workers need to adapt to working and studying from home. One of the best innovations in electronics is the wireless keyboard due the flexibility of moving around. But there are other benefits for wireless keyboard, and upgrading your work station can bring a positive impact to your work routine. Explore our top selection of keyboards and find the wireless keyboard that fits you best with savings up to 50% off.

You can also read our reviews and recommendations for thebest wireless keyboards.

Microsoft Bluetooth Keyboard

Microsoft's Bluetooth keyboard has a more solid feel and is suited best for people who use Excel or Word daily. For example, you can enjoy the built-in shortcuts dedicated to Microsoft 365. Plus, if you are looking for a long-term investment, this keyboard is equipped with a long-lasting battery life-span of up to 2 years. Students and teachers can save 10% off at Microsoft.com. You can also save up to 40% on keyboards and mice at Microsoft plus free shipping and returns withMicrosoft Store discount.

Apple Wireless Keyboard

For Mac users, the Apple Wireless keyboard is the best choice despite the price. This sleek keyboard has a built-in rechargeable battery, that ensures a smooth typing experience. The Apple Wireless keyboard will pair automatically to your device and is compatible with all iPhone, iPad and Mac models. Browse available list ofApple offers for home workstation.

NewerTech Wireless Aluminum Keypad

This keypad is an extension to the Apple Wireless keyboard and is perfect for finance professionals and students. This keyboard has built-in shortcuts designed for finance apps such as Pro Tools, Logic, and Final Cut Pro.

This keypad assures connectivity and fast performance with built-to-last durability to your Apple keyboard. Save 50% off the NewerTech Wireless Aluminum Keypad, currently $28.75 from the retail price of $54.95 OWC & Mac Sale. Browse more OWC coupons and Mac Sales promo codes.

MK470 Slim Wireless Combo from Logitech

For better focus and convenience, the MK470 Slim Wireless Combo from Logitech is one of the best choices.. One of the benefits of this combo is that you get a set of wireless keyboards and a wireless mouse that is 90% noise-reduced. The modern shape of the wireless keyboard also guarantees smooth and soundless typing. Simple and clean design will elevate any working space. Expect to save up to $10 with a Logitech promo code.







Up to 50% off Wireless keyboards at Walmart.com

If you are looking for a bargain, you can check out Walmart's electronics sale and you can expect to get an extra 50% off online purchases of refurbished keyboards and mice. You can get a wireless keyboard starting at $9.99. Purchase keyboards from top brands for less withWalmart coupons and online offers.

Start your school year or work week with a better home office set-up with a wireless keyboard for a more efficient and smooth work or study experience. Browse available coupons and discounts for the latest technology at PCWorld.