Put power and ports in reach with the handy and cheap PowerPort Cube

Amazon is selling the three-outlet, three-USB PowerPort Cube charger for $20.

We can never have enough plugs near our workstations, but clunky power strips can quickly clutter the floor beneath our desks. Today's deal is our secret to keeping things neat: Amazon is selling the Anker PowerPort Cube in white for $17, a buck away from its all-time low. (You can also getone in black for $20.)

The PowerPort Cube is a compact charging tool about the size of a tennis ball that features the three standard three-prong power outlets and three standard USB-A ports. The charging ports come equipped with PowerIQ, which charges devices as quickly as possible by determining how much juice it can safely take at any one time.

This cube can sit on a flat surface, or stick it to the underside of a table or desk with the included adhesive strips. It also comes with a five-foot power cable to neatly hook it up to a wall outlet. For safety purposes, Anker says the PowerPort Cube has a fire-retardant casing and overload protection, along with an 18-month warranty and a $25,000 connected equipment warranty.

